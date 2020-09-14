Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Michael tabbed Premier Bank Player of Week 2

Compiled 450+ yards of offense in Week 2
Gage Michael
Gage Michael(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael is our Premier Bank Player of Week 2. The Polar Bear Senior did it all for FSHS in their 41-21 victory over North Marion.

Michael had 216 passing yards and 251 rushing yards with 4 touchdowns on the ground.

He garnered the same honor in Week 4 of the 2019 season.

We will have more on Michael later in the week.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU at No. 11 Oklahoma State to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 26

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Game will be aired on ESPN or ABC

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 2

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The best of the best from the second week of the high school football season

Sports

Lincoln football returns to practice field after two-week timeout

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Cougars will host Nicholas County in first game of 2020 on Friday

Sports

East Fairmont Cross Country Sweeps Buffalo Creek Invitational

Updated: 18 hours ago
Girls and boys teams top field in Clay County

Latest News

Sports

WVU Receives Second-Most Votes in Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: 21 hours ago
Mountaineers earned 81 votes from Associated Press

Sports

Inside the Film Room: Zach Frazier’s College Debut

Updated: 21 hours ago
Fairmont Senior alum became first true freshman to start on the Mountaineers' offensive live in over 40 years

Sports

WVU Throttles Eastern Kentucky, 56-10 in Season-Opener

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
Mountaineers totaled 624 yards of offense

Sports

WVU Suspends 11 Players for Season-Opener vs. Eastern Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT
Violation of team rules

Sports

Week 2 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:41 AM EDT
Check out all game highlights from week 2 of the high school football season

Sports

Premier Bank Player of Week 1: Jeremiah King

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT