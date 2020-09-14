Fairmont Senior’s Michael tabbed Premier Bank Player of Week 2
Compiled 450+ yards of offense in Week 2
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael is our Premier Bank Player of Week 2. The Polar Bear Senior did it all for FSHS in their 41-21 victory over North Marion.
Michael had 216 passing yards and 251 rushing yards with 4 touchdowns on the ground.
He garnered the same honor in Week 4 of the 2019 season.
We will have more on Michael later in the week.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.