Fairmont Senior’s Michael tabbed Premier Bank Player of Week 2

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael is our Premier Bank Player of Week 2. The Polar Bear Senior did it all for FSHS in their 41-21 victory over North Marion.

Michael had 216 passing yards and 251 rushing yards with 4 touchdowns on the ground.

He garnered the same honor in Week 4 of the 2019 season.

We will have more on Michael later in the week.

