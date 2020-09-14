Advertisement

Fire in Morgantown causes roughly $60,000 in damages

Crews from across Roane County battled a house fire early Saturday morning.
Crews from across Roane County battled a house fire early Saturday morning.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A house fire in Morgantown caused roughly $60,000 in damages on Sept. 12, according to the Morgantown Fire Department.

Investigators say that the fire started in the basement which caused smoke to fill the house. Firefighters put the fire out in about 15 minutes.

The homeowner was able to rescue several cats from the fire, according to officials.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. Investigators from the Morgantown Fire Department will return to the home today to examine the damages further.

