Advertisement

Governor Jim Justice to hold a meeting tonight to discuss changes to the COVID-19 plan

Governor Jim Justice at his Friday coronavirus briefing.
Governor Jim Justice at his Friday coronavirus briefing.(STEVEN ROTSCH | Office of the Governor)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced that he will hold a meeting today at 5 p.m. to discuss changes to the COVID-19 measures.

During a press conference, Justice mentioned that he is considering creating a new color for counties in the ‘orange’ phase that are on the cusp of being ‘yellow.’ He says that this will enable those borderline counties to open their schools.

“I think we need to look at adding a color into the color code system that enters right in above yellow, and I think that color should be gold,” said Governor Justice.

Governor Justice also mentioned that he would like to be able to contain students in Morgantown who test positive for COVID-19 into a facility, such as a dorm, until they are no longer sick. “Because they’re in a congregate setting, we can count them on our color code thing as ‘one,'" he says.

These are just a few things Governor Justice says will be discussed at tonight’s meeting.

Governor Justice says that Cabinet Secretary of DHHR Bill Crouch, Major General James Hoyer, State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch, and a few others will attend tonight’s meeting.

We do not have information as to when the results of tonight’s meeting will be announced.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Court denies Kanye West’s motion to be on W.Va ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Kanye West’s motion to be on the W.Va. ballot running for President in the 2020 General Election has been denied.

News

West Virginia Wesleyan College ranked one of its top regional universities in the south

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a U.S. News & World Report ’2021 Best Colleges' today ranking, WVWC is one of its top regional universities in the south.

News

Hospital officials: Clarksburg Councilman in serious condition after getting shot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot is in serious condition this morning at Ruby Memorial Hospital after getting shot at his home Sunday night, a hospital spokesperson tells 5 News.

News

Health officials report nine additional COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 6 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 275.

Latest News

News

Fire in Morgantown causes roughly $60,000 in damages

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A house fire in Morgantown caused roughly $60,000 in damages

News

Police: Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot shot

Updated: 16 hours ago

One-on-one with Secretary of State Candidate Natalie Tennant

Updated: 16 hours ago
One-on-one with Secretary of State Candidate Natalie Tennant

News

Police: Clarksburg City Councilman shot, suspect in custody was wanted by U.S. Marshals

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff and Josh Croup
Clarksburg City Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot was shot Sunday on East Main Street, multiple sources confirmed to 5 News.

Coronavirus and the Classroom

Updated: 21 hours ago
5 News Special Report: Coronavirus and the Classroom

News

Gov. Justice: If COVID trends continue, things might have to shut down

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By Josh Croup
The governor said if things don’t improve, the state will move to put more restrictions in place in areas experiencing heightened or substantial community transmission of the virus.