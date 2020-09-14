Governor Jim Justice to hold a meeting tonight to discuss changes to the COVID-19 plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced that he will hold a meeting today at 5 p.m. to discuss changes to the COVID-19 measures.

During a press conference, Justice mentioned that he is considering creating a new color for counties in the ‘orange’ phase that are on the cusp of being ‘yellow.’ He says that this will enable those borderline counties to open their schools.

“I think we need to look at adding a color into the color code system that enters right in above yellow, and I think that color should be gold,” said Governor Justice.

Governor Justice also mentioned that he would like to be able to contain students in Morgantown who test positive for COVID-19 into a facility, such as a dorm, until they are no longer sick. “Because they’re in a congregate setting, we can count them on our color code thing as ‘one,'" he says.

These are just a few things Governor Justice says will be discussed at tonight’s meeting.

Governor Justice says that Cabinet Secretary of DHHR Bill Crouch, Major General James Hoyer, State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch, and a few others will attend tonight’s meeting.

We do not have information as to when the results of tonight’s meeting will be announced.

