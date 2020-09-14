Advertisement

Health officials report nine additional COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 275. Three of those deaths are from Harrison County.

The patients were a 91-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Grant County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 76-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old female from Kanawha County.

“As we honor the lives of these West Virginians, we must continue to do our part to slow the growth of this virus by being thoughtful, responsible and safe,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

DHHR officials reported 121 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 12,820.

DHHR officials said 3,184 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 151 patients are currently hospitalized. 58 patients are in ICU, and 24 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (37), Berkeley (884), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (658), Calhoun (22), Clay (29), Doddridge (17), Fayette (475), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (135), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (229), Jefferson (401), Kanawha (2,019), Lewis (37), Lincoln (144), Logan (547), Marion (244), Marshall (140), Mason (125), McDowell (80), Mercer (380), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,715), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (69), Ohio (332), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (142), Putnam (403), Raleigh (423), Randolph (230), Ritchie (11), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (114), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (59), Wayne (320), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hospital officials: Clarksburg Councilman in serious condition after getting shot

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Josh Croup
Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot is in serious condition this morning at Ruby Memorial Hospital after getting shot at his home Sunday night, a hospital spokesperson tells 5 News.

News

Fire in Morgantown causes roughly $60,000 in damages

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A house fire in Morgantown caused roughly $60,000 in damages

News

Police: Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot shot

Updated: 10 hours ago

One-on-one with Secretary of State Candidate Natalie Tennant

Updated: 10 hours ago
One-on-one with Secretary of State Candidate Natalie Tennant

Latest News

News

Police: Clarksburg City Councilman shot, suspect in custody was wanted by U.S. Marshals

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff and Josh Croup
Clarksburg City Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot was shot Sunday on East Main Street, multiple sources confirmed to 5 News.

Coronavirus and the Classroom

Updated: 15 hours ago
5 News Special Report: Coronavirus and the Classroom

News

Gov. Justice: If COVID trends continue, things might have to shut down

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
The governor said if things don’t improve, the state will move to put more restrictions in place in areas experiencing heightened or substantial community transmission of the virus.

News

DOJ: 5 West Virginians had enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The drug operation allegedly spanned between Maryland and West Virginia.

News

Campers from West Virginia rescued from flash flood in Kentucky

Updated: 19 hours ago
Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water in Powell County, Ky.

News

WVU processes 127 positive COVID-19 tests among students in last week

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Josh Croup
West Virginia University officials processed 127 new cases of COVID-19 among students at its Morgantown campus between September 4-11.