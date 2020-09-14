Health officials report nine additional COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 275. Three of those deaths are from Harrison County.

The patients were a 91-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Grant County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 76-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old female from Kanawha County.

“As we honor the lives of these West Virginians, we must continue to do our part to slow the growth of this virus by being thoughtful, responsible and safe,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

DHHR officials reported 121 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 12,820.

DHHR officials said 3,184 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 151 patients are currently hospitalized. 58 patients are in ICU, and 24 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (37), Berkeley (884), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (658), Calhoun (22), Clay (29), Doddridge (17), Fayette (475), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (135), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (229), Jefferson (401), Kanawha (2,019), Lewis (37), Lincoln (144), Logan (547), Marion (244), Marshall (140), Mason (125), McDowell (80), Mercer (380), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,715), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (69), Ohio (332), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (142), Putnam (403), Raleigh (423), Randolph (230), Ritchie (11), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (114), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (59), Wayne (320), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.