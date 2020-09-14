Inside the Film Room: Zach Frazier’s College Debut

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It didn’t take long for Fairmont Senior alum Zach Frazier to make WVU football history.

Yesterday against Eastern Kentucky, Frazier became the first true freshman to start on the Mountaineers' offensive line in over 40 years. Frazier earned the nod from Neal Brown at center in place of suspended starter Chase Behrndt and made it count.

He helped pave the way for the Mountaineers to record 624 yards of total offense en route to a 56-10 win over the Colonels. WVU also posted 329 yards on the ground.

