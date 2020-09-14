Advertisement

Inside the Film Room: Zach Frazier’s College Debut

Fairmont Senior alum became first true freshman to start on the Mountaineers' offensive live in over 40 years
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It didn’t take long for Fairmont Senior alum Zach Frazier to make WVU football history.

Yesterday against Eastern Kentucky, Frazier became the first true freshman to start on the Mountaineers' offensive line in over 40 years. Frazier earned the nod from Neal Brown at center in place of suspended starter Chase Behrndt and made it count.

He helped pave the way for the Mountaineers to record 624 yards of total offense en route to a 56-10 win over the Colonels. WVU also posted 329 yards on the ground.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Receives Second-Most Votes in Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Mountaineers earned 81 votes from Associated Press

Sports

WVU Throttles Eastern Kentucky, 56-10 in Season-Opener

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
Mountaineers totaled 624 yards of offense

Sports

WVU Suspends 11 Players for Season-Opener vs. Eastern Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT
Violation of team rules

Sports

Week 2 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:41 AM EDT
Check out all game highlights from week 2 of the high school football season

Latest News

Sports

Premier Bank Player of Week 1: Jeremiah King

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT

Sports

Lemasters, Bears outlast Colts, 2-1

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
Tricia LeMasters scored two goals

Sports

Fairmont Senior uses balanced attack to down PB, 8-3

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT
Three players scored two goals

Sports

King chasing way more than just school records with Flying Eagles

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
Premier Bank Player of the Week

Sports

ACC coaches proposes all-inclusive NCAA tournament

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
Would allow all eligible teams into the big dance

Sports

WVU women’s soccer embarks on 9-game Big 12 slate Friday

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Mountaineers travel to Iowa State