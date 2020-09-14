Lincoln football returns to practice field after two-week timeout

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After being forced to take a two-week timeout from football activities, Lincoln returned to the practice field on Sunday as the Cougars prepare for their first game of 2020 on Friday night.

The Cougars were forced to suspend all football activities and quarantine for 10 days after a player that had been in attendance at football activities tested positive for COVID-19. Harrison County shut the activities down on September 2, effectively cancelling Lincoln’s first two games with Grafton & Fairmont Senior.

“Most of us didn’t know anyone that had it before but when it hits your football family, it does it make it real to everybody,” Lincoln head football coach Rob Hawkins said.

The Cougars will play their first game of 2020 on Friday as they host Nicholas County at 7 p.m. The school will honor the senior football players before the game and the senior band members at halftime.

“I’m just going to take it all in and play like it’s my last game,” senior lineman Bobby Bart said.

HEY COUGAR NATION, THEY’RE BAACK! 👋 🏈

