Michael Ray Bowman Michael Ray Bowman, 74, of Jane Lew, crossed the Great Divide and joined Heaven’s party on Friday, September 11, 2020 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Bedford, OH, on August 26, 1946, a son of Mary Eunice Hovance Bowman and the late, Harrell Hagg Bowman. In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by one brother, Harrell Hagg Bowman Jr. While attending his sister’s wedding, Michael met the love of his life, Jo Ann Davisson. They were married on October 27, 1973, and shared the last 47 wonderful years of marriage. Forever cherishing their memories of Michael are his mother, Mary E. Bowman of Good Hope; wife, Jo Ann Bowman of Jane Lew; three siblings: Deborah Bowman of Maryland, Wayne Bowman of Good Hope, Amy Morz and husband, Robert, of Charlotte, NC; one brother-in-law, Roger Davisson and wife, Mary; four nieces: Melody, Sherri, Stacie, and Jessica; five nephews: Joey, Al, Rocky, Zach, and Cliff; eight great-nieces: Dakota, Harmony, Heidi, McKinney, Mary Alexis, Aisley, Tristian, and GG; and three great-nephews: Xavier, Jamie, and Blake. Michael graduated from Tygart Valley High School in 1966 and enlisted in the United States Army. He was sent to Vietnam on July 1, 1968 where he was injured twice. Both injuries occurred while looking out for his fellow man and earned Michael a Purple Heart. He also received a Public of Vietnam Certificate of Service, Army Commendation Medal, and Bronze Star Medal. Once healed and returned home, Michael became part owner of B & R Lumber Company in Good Hope. He also drove truck for the King Knob Coal Company in Philippi and managed Bowman Brothers Service Station. He retired after 25 years from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center where he was a central service tech. In his spare time, Michael enjoyed fishing on Sutton and Stonewall Lakes. He was also an extremely talented “rock hound” and crafted many different items over the years. Above all, Michael treasured spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Michael’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Michael Ray Bowman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

