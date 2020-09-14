Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast | September 14th, 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stubborn clouds are slowly working on mixing out of the area. Overall, not a bad day considering the last half of our weekend featured rainy and steamy weather. Much cooler today with a comfortable breeze. Under a clear sky tonight, temperatures will have the opportunity to fall to the cool side, a few degrees below average for seasonable overnight norms. We stay dry under the influence of Northern high pressure until about mid-week and that is when we will turn our eye to Sally.

Tuesday: Dry with less cloud cover and more sunshine. Comfortable temperatures. Light and variable winds. High: 78

Wednesday: Clouds slowly increasing but remaining fairly dry. Humidity begins to tick up a bit returning a slight muggy feel to the air. High: 82

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to overcast with a few showers possible, but mainly across the extreme South and far East. High: 80

Friday: Early morning cold front sweeps through with breezy winds and a stray shower. High: 72

