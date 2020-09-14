Advertisement

Monday Morning’s Weather Forecast

Cooler temperatures on the way!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright
By Adam Wright
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What a great start to your week! We will have cloudy skies to kick off your Monday, with temperatures struggling to reach the 70s. Your high today will be 76 degrees with a low in the lower 50s. With the cloud cover and winds coming out of the north it will be almost fall-like outside. Now for the rest of the week, we will be watching Tropical Storm Sally. It could have an impact on our area by Thursday. High: 76 Low: 50

Tuesday- Clear skies as a high-pressure system will be in our area with a slight warm-up on the temperatures. High: 78 Low:54

Wednesday- More clouds will start to move into the region as what is leftover of Tropical Storm Sally will help bring in more moisture into the area resulting in warmer temperatures and humid conditions. Stil staying dry. High: 82 Low: 60

Thursday- Models for Thursday have the leftovers of Tropical Storm Sally pushing to our south which will mean little to no rain. We will be watching this carefully. If Sally pushes more north we could have significant rainfall. Windy conditions will be the main concern regardless of Sally’s track. High: 78 Low: 58

Friday- Windy conditions and staying dry for the meantime as we turn our eye on what remnants of Tropical Storm Sally decide where to move. High: 72 Low: 50

The Weekend- Staying dry as another high-pressure system moves into the region as temperatures will be in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s!

