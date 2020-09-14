Advertisement

Officials: 3 dead, 3 wounded in violent rampage in Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Dangelo Dorsey killed two people and wounded three others before killing himself.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Dangelo Dorsey killed two people and wounded three others before killing himself.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Sep. 14, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a gunman killed himself after killing two people and wounding three others in a series of shootings and carjackings that ended with a high-speed police chase.

The agency says 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey opened fire inside a moving vehicle on Interstate 24 Sunday morning, killing one person and wounding another.

He then shot two other drivers on the interstate before carjacking a man and woman.

At some point, he killed the man and dumped his body along the interstate, then drove off with the woman.

The TBI says she was finally rescued after he flipped the SUV and killed himself.

