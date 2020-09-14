Advertisement

Police: Clarksburg City Councilman shot, suspect in custody was wanted by U.S. Marshals

Clarksburg City Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot was shot Sunday on East Main Street, multiple sources confirmed to 5 News.
By WDTV News Staff and Josh Croup
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg City Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot was shot one time Sunday outside his home on East Main Street, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

A shirtless man saw two of Malfregeot’s family members getting into a car in their driveway when he held them at gunpoint, one source close to the family told 5 News. Malfregeot heard screaming and came outside with a gun, the source said. That’s when the gunman shot Malfregeot and took off with a hostage, according to the source.

He eventually let them go before taking off on his own, one source said. The man was eventually arrested near the I-79 Saltwell exit.

Kiddy said the man will be charged with malicious wounding and robbery. He was wanted out of the state of Deleware by the U.S. Marshals. Kiddy wasn’t able to say what he was wanted for Sunday night.

A source close to the family said Malfregeot is in surgery at Ruby Memorial Hospital and his vitals are good.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

