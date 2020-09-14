Suspect in council member’s shooting has ties to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Antonio Dejesus, 32, is from Wilmington Delaware and authorities say he’s had run ins with police before.

Dejesus pled guilty in 2014 to trafficking heroin in Harrison county. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison. Now Dejesus is charged with malicious wounding and first-degree robbery. Officials say a family member of Dejesus was in the area.

“He has more ties to west Virginia then he does here,” said Delaware Supervisory Deputy Jerel Mitchell.

Mitchell says that even though Dejesus is from Delaware, he has more of a connection to north-central West Virginia.

“He initially had a court appearance scheduled but then there was a warrant out for his arrest as of Friday," said Mitchell. "I can tell you that he was wanted here as of the night before the shooting.”

The Delaware native was wanted by US marshals in his hometown according to Terry Moore, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal with the Northern District of West Virginia.

“He was arrested in July of 2020, he was incarcerated for approximately 32 days and then released in august back to his supervised release and then violated again,” said Moore.

Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy says Dejesus has had dealings with law enforcement on more than one occasion.

“Previously, several years ago, he was under indictment charges with drug charges here in Harrison County by the Harrison County drug task force. He was recently in Wilmington Delaware, released on supervised release from that area to come back here,” said Kiddy.

Kiddy says charges could be upgraded and additional charges are pending.

Dejesus is being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

