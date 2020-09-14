Thelma Lopez DeFazio, age 90, of Stonewood departed this life Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born March 6, 1930 in Stonewood, WV, a daughter of the late William Lopez and Rosa Scarchelle Lopez. Her husband of over 58 years, William “Bill” Joseph DeFazio preceded her in death December 16, 2011. Thelma is survived by her son, Billy Joe DeFazio and his wife Regina of Stonewood. One daughter, Regina DeFazio and Jennifer Sievertson of Stonewood. Two grandchildren, Angela DeFazio Alvaro and her husband Sam, and Frankie DeFazio and his wife Tavia both of Clarksburg. Five great grandchildren, Franchesca Alvaro, Gina Alvaro, Grayce DeFazio, Anna DeFazio, and Anthony DeFazio. One sister, Mary Ann Malcolm and her husband Bill of Stonewood, several nieces, and nephews, and her favorite baby was her dog Cooper. In addition to her parents and her husband, Thelma was preceded in death by one grandson, Samuel Alvaro II, one sister, Kathern Virginia Paugh and her husband Richard; and four brothers, John “Pappy” Lopez and his wife Lucille, Jimmie Lopez and his wife Edith, Frankie Lopez and Louie Lopez. Thelma was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School. Her and her husband “Hot Dog Bill” as he was fondly known to many owned Thelma’s Restaurant for over 40 years. It is still in operation today by their son Billy Joe, having served the community for a total of 65 years. She was a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help where she served in the Women’s Club, and the Martha Mary Group. She also served in the Ladies Auxillary for the Stonewood VFD, and on the Honorary Italian Heritage Festival Council. Family and friends will call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 2-8PM where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 PM to conclude visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood with Father Kumar Reddimasu as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A Service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home. In addition to flowers, donations may be made in Thelma’s memory to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Bell Tower Fund, 8092 Third Street, Stonewood, WV 26301 or to the Humane Society of Harrison County, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431.

