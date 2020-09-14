West Virginia Wesleyan College ranked one of its top regional universities in the south

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) is one of its top regional universities in the south, according to a U.S. News & World Report ’2021 Best Colleges' today ranking.

WVWC was ranked Top 20 Best Value - Regional Universities (South) and in the overall Top 75 Regional Universities (South), according to the ranking. The ‘Best Value’ ranking was the highest ranking given to any institution of higher education in W.Va.

“Today’s ranking by U.S. News and World Report confirms West Virginia Wesleyan’s tradition of excellence,” said Joel Thierstein, President of the College. “We continue to pursue innovative ways to ensure affordability and accessibility for every student who wants to continue their education at the highest level.”

U.S. News & World Report considered academic quality and cost after accounting for total expenses and financial aid in determining ‘Best Value Schools.’ More than 75% of WVWC students receive financial aid in the form of scholarships. WVWC also awards academic scholarships up to $17,000.

