WVU at No. 11 Oklahoma State to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 26

STILLWATER, Okla. (WDTV) - WVU’s Big 12 opener at No. 11 Oklahoma State will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

The game will be aired on either ESPN or ABC. The Mountaineers have lost the past five meetings against the Cowboys and haven’t defeated Oklahoma State since 2014.

OSU will begins its season on Saturday hosting Tulsa at noon.

