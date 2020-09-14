WVU Receives Second-Most Votes in Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU caught the eye of the nation in its dominating 56-10 season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky Saturday.

The Mountaineers received the second-most votes in the week 2 AP Top 25 Poll, earning 81. West Virginia sits only behind Baylor, which received 146.

Around the Big 12, Oklahoma moved up one spot to No. 3 after blanking Missouri State, 48-0. Texas jumped five spots to No. 9 after defeating, UTEP 59-3.

WVU’s next opponent Oklahoma State enters at No. 11 and will open its season next Saturday hosting Tulsa. No. 23 Iowa State dropped out of the rankings after being upset by Louisiana-Lafayette, 31-14.

