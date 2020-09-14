Advertisement

WVU Receives Second-Most Votes in Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

Mountaineers earned 81 votes from Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU caught the eye of the nation in its dominating 56-10 season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky Saturday.

The Mountaineers received the second-most votes in the week 2 AP Top 25 Poll, earning 81. West Virginia sits only behind Baylor, which received 146.

Around the Big 12, Oklahoma moved up one spot to No. 3 after blanking Missouri State, 48-0. Texas jumped five spots to No. 9 after defeating, UTEP 59-3.

WVU’s next opponent Oklahoma State enters at No. 11 and will open its season next Saturday hosting Tulsa. No. 23 Iowa State dropped out of the rankings after being upset by Louisiana-Lafayette, 31-14.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Inside the Film Room: Zach Frazier’s College Debut

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Fairmont Senior alum became first true freshman to start on the Mountaineers' offensive live in over 40 years

Sports

WVU Throttles Eastern Kentucky, 56-10 in Season-Opener

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
Mountaineers totaled 624 yards of offense

Sports

WVU Suspends 11 Players for Season-Opener vs. Eastern Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT
Violation of team rules

Sports

Week 2 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:41 AM EDT
Check out all game highlights from week 2 of the high school football season

Latest News

Sports

Premier Bank Player of Week 1: Jeremiah King

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT

Sports

Lemasters, Bears outlast Colts, 2-1

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
Tricia LeMasters scored two goals

Sports

Fairmont Senior uses balanced attack to down PB, 8-3

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT
Three players scored two goals

Sports

King chasing way more than just school records with Flying Eagles

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
Premier Bank Player of the Week

Sports

ACC coaches proposes all-inclusive NCAA tournament

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
Would allow all eligible teams into the big dance

Sports

WVU women’s soccer embarks on 9-game Big 12 slate Friday

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Mountaineers travel to Iowa State