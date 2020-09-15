Advertisement

$457,627 for Opioid Response Program in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service is providing $457,627 for three locations in W.Va.. This funding was made available through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program and will support Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) recovery, according to a press release.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made this announcement today.

“We hear heartbreaking stories every day about the tragic deaths and painful struggles of individuals dealing with addiction, but some of the most heartbreaking are those of infants who are exposed to opioids before they are even born. That’s one of the reasons I’ve worked with my colleagues to develop legislative solutions and advocated for funding to support NAS recovery programs like this one. As we have seen the level of substance abuse in our state rise during COVID-19, we must be there for each other and offer help to our neighbors who are struggling. This is truly an unprecedented and difficult time, and I will continue to fight for the support we need back home to curb the addiction crisis,” said Senator Capito.

“The drug epidemic has ravaged the Mountain State for years, and now we are facing two public health crises as we combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many of our neighbors, friends, and family need help, especially our youngest West Virginians who endure drug withdrawal when they’re born. These awards will provide communities across the state with help as they support our fellow West Virginians in their time of need and work to limit Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome in our state. I won’t stop advocating for funding and programs that help us address the drug epidemic until we’ve beaten both of these terrible crises,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

· WV Perinatal Partnership, Inc. – $168,850

· Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc. – $166,666

· Logan County Commission – $122,111

