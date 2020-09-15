Advertisement

COVID-19 case at West Preston School in Preston County, W.Va.

West Preston School
West Preston School(West Preston School)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Preston School employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14.

Preston County Schools, the Monongalia County Health Department and the Preston County Health Department are working together to complete mandatory contact tracing for any students or employees who may have been in “close contact” with the COVID-19 positive employee., according to Preston County Schools.

Preston County Schools defines close contact as, "Someone identified as a person having unprotected direct contact with infectious secretions of a COVID-19 case; a person having face-to-face contact with a COVID-19 case within six feet and for longer than 15 minutes; a person who was in a closed environment (meeting room, activity room, classroom, etc.) with a COVID-19 case for 15 minutes or more at a distance of less than six feet; or a person having had direct physical contact with a COVID-19 case (i.e. shaking hands).

Any student or staff member considered to have been in close contact will be directly contacted by representatives of the Preston County Health Department, according to Preston County Schools. Preston County Schools states that students and staff members do not need to quarantine or get tested unless the Preston County Health Department tells you to.

Questions or concerns can be directed to Assistant Superintendents of Schools Mrs. Ange Varner at (304) 329-0580 ext. 225.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New ‘gold’ color to be added to the W.Va county alert map

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A new ‘gold’ color will be added to the W.Va county alert map.

News

Sen. Capito exposed to someone with COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Police: “drug deal gone bad” leads to attempted murder charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Melvin Borden of Fairmont allegedly attempted to murder a male victim over what he claimed to be a, “drug deal gone bad.”

News

Health officials report 156 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 156 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Morgantown receives PPE donation from Xuzho, China

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Morgantown, W.Va received a donation of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) from its Sister City, Xuzhou, China yesterday.

News

Suspect in council member’s shooting has ties to Clarksburg

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Antonio Dejesus, 32, is from Wilmington Delaware and authorities say he’s had run ins with police before.

News

Bible Center School starts in-person school despite Kanawha County public schools’ decision

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The school began on Monday, September 14.

News

Governor Jim Justice to hold a meeting tonight to discuss changes to the COVID-19 plan

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice announced that he will hold a meeting today at 5 p.m. to discuss changes to the COVID-19 measures.

News

Court denies Kanye West’s motion to be on W.Va ballot

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Kanye West’s motion to be on the W.Va. ballot running for President in the 2020 General Election has been denied.

News

West Virginia Wesleyan College ranked one of its top regional universities in the south

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a U.S. News & World Report ’2021 Best Colleges' today ranking, WVWC is one of its top regional universities in the south.