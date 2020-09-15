COVID-19 case at West Preston School in Preston County, W.Va.

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Preston School employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14.

Preston County Schools, the Monongalia County Health Department and the Preston County Health Department are working together to complete mandatory contact tracing for any students or employees who may have been in “close contact” with the COVID-19 positive employee., according to Preston County Schools.

Preston County Schools defines close contact as, "Someone identified as a person having unprotected direct contact with infectious secretions of a COVID-19 case; a person having face-to-face contact with a COVID-19 case within six feet and for longer than 15 minutes; a person who was in a closed environment (meeting room, activity room, classroom, etc.) with a COVID-19 case for 15 minutes or more at a distance of less than six feet; or a person having had direct physical contact with a COVID-19 case (i.e. shaking hands).

Any student or staff member considered to have been in close contact will be directly contacted by representatives of the Preston County Health Department, according to Preston County Schools. Preston County Schools states that students and staff members do not need to quarantine or get tested unless the Preston County Health Department tells you to.

Questions or concerns can be directed to Assistant Superintendents of Schools Mrs. Ange Varner at (304) 329-0580 ext. 225.

