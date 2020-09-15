DHHR Unveils New Gold Color on Map, Grandparents Permitted to Attend Athletic Events

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The DHHR has released new guidelines on its color coded map, which will impact athletic events throughout the state starting this week.

A new color of gold has been created which means there are 10-14.9 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. When a county is labeled gold, in-person school is permitted, there will be restrictions on assemblies and gatherings, and athletic events will be limited to in-county or against other gold counties with only parents attending. Counties in orange will now have 15-24.9 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

In addition, the DHHR and WVSSAC have announced that grandparents of athletes in green and yellow counties are permitted to attend sporting events. Previously, only household members of athletes were allowed to attend games.

