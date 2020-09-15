‘Gold’ is now added to the COVID-19 school alert map in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The color ‘gold’ will be added to the COVID-19 school alert map in W.Va. in between yellow and orange.

Governor Jim Justice made this announced during a press conference on Tuesday. He states that he thought the orange color code is too wide of a range.

The ‘orange’ COVID-19 category represented between 10 to almost 25 cases per 100,000 people. The ‘gold’ category now represents between 10 and close to 15 cases.

“The difference is so dramatic and we need to change,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

Gold will allow in-person schooling, but will involve strict guidelines involving group gatherings during school instruction, requiring face coverings at all times and an adjustment to athletic and extracurricular activities.

