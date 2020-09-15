Greenlawn Cemetery in Clarksburg vandalized

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Greenlawn Cemetery in Clarksburg, W.Va. was vandalized and the cost to repair the damages are estimated in the thousands.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. Officials are asking the public for help in finding the individual who vandalized the cemetery.

“There were 125 headstones that were damaged or vandalized, some of which date back to the late 1800′s so we’re in the process of trying to identify obviously families and victims so that we can make arrangements for restitution in the event that we’re able to make an arrest and bring this investigation to a conclusion,” says Harrison County Sheriff’s Lieutenant R.G. Waybright II.

Some of the headstones are priceless, according to Lieutenant R.G. Waybright

Officials urge anyone with information about who vandalized the cemetery to contact the police department and ask for the detective division.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.