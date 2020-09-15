Health officials report 156 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 156 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 12,976.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 280.

The patients were a 87-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County and a 91-year old female from Kanawha County.

“The passing of these West Virginians is reported with a heavy heart and we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 3,160 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 155 patients are currently hospitalized. 59 patients are in ICU, and 26 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (37), Berkeley (890), Boone (182), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (665), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (481), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (115), Hampshire (96), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), Harrison (322), Jackson (231), Jefferson (409), Kanawha (2,035), Lewis (38), Lincoln (144), Logan (549), Marion (246), Marshall (143), Mason (128), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (153), Mingo (304), Monongalia (1,745), Monroe (144), Morgan (46), Nicholas (72), Ohio (334), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (416), Raleigh (443), Randolph (230), Ritchie (10), Roane (42)

