Advertisement

Health officials report 156 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

WV COVID
WV COVID(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 156 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 12,976.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 280.

The patients were a 87-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County and a 91-year old female from Kanawha County.

“The passing of these West Virginians is reported with a heavy heart and we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 3,160 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 155 patients are currently hospitalized. 59 patients are in ICU, and 26 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (37), Berkeley (890), Boone (182), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (665), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (481), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (115), Hampshire (96), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), Harrison (322), Jackson (231), Jefferson (409), Kanawha (2,035), Lewis (38), Lincoln (144), Logan (549), Marion (246), Marshall (143), Mason (128), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (153), Mingo (304), Monongalia (1,745), Monroe (144), Morgan (46), Nicholas (72), Ohio (334), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (416), Raleigh (443), Randolph (230), Ritchie (10), Roane (42)

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Morgantown receives PPE donation from Xuzho, China

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Morgantown, W.Va received a donation of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) from its Sister City, Xuzhou, China yesterday.

News

Suspect in council member’s shooting has ties to Clarksburg

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Antonio Dejesus, 32, is from Wilmington Delaware and authorities say he’s had run ins with police before.

News

Bible Center School starts in-person school despite Kanawha County public schools’ decision

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The school began on Monday, September 14.

News

Governor Jim Justice to hold a meeting tonight to discuss changes to the COVID-19 plan

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice announced that he will hold a meeting today at 5 p.m. to discuss changes to the COVID-19 measures.

Latest News

News

Court denies Kanye West’s motion to be on W.Va ballot

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Kanye West’s motion to be on the W.Va. ballot running for President in the 2020 General Election has been denied.

News

West Virginia Wesleyan College ranked one of its top regional universities in the south

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a U.S. News & World Report ’2021 Best Colleges' today ranking, WVWC is one of its top regional universities in the south.

News

Hospital officials: Clarksburg Councilman in serious condition after getting shot

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
|
By Josh Croup
Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot is in serious condition this morning at Ruby Memorial Hospital after getting shot at his home Sunday night, a hospital spokesperson tells 5 News.

News

Health officials report nine additional COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 275.

News

Fire in Morgantown causes roughly $60,000 in damages

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
A house fire in Morgantown caused roughly $60,000 in damages

News

Police: Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot shot

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:45 AM EDT