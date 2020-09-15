Advertisement

Marvin Augustus Rogers

Marvin Augustus Rogers, age 89 of West Washington Street, Grafton, WV passed awayMonday, September 14, 2020 at his home. He was born July 19, 1931 in Grafton, WV a son of the late Luther Forrest Rogers and Ada (Poe) Rogers. Marvin is survived by his daughter, Julia Ann Rawls of Grafton; two grandsons, Bobby Gerald Rawls, III, and wife Giulianna of Morgantown and Jared Trent Rawls of Grafton; one granddaughter, Jesse Taylor Rawls Farrell and husband Corey of Kingwood; one brother, David Rogers and wife Karen of Grafton; and also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean “Frances” (Ringler) Rogers; one son, Marvin Douglas “Dougie” Rogers; five sisters, Mara Green, Maxine Delaney, Marie Keefover, Mabel Moss, and Mildred Miller; two brothers, George Rogers and Luther Rogers, who died in infancy. Marvin graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1949 and then served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired from the United States Postal Service where he was a postal carrier in Grafton and Clarksburg. He was a member of the First Grace Brethren Church and was a Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Teresa and John Ward and Amedisys Hospice for all their loving care. Private graveside services will be conducted at the family’s convenience. Interment will be in the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is honored to serve the Rogers family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
