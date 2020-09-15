Monday Night Forecast | September 14th, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It is a chilly night with temperatures sitting anywhere from 10 to almost 20° cooler than last night (Sunday) with temperatures continuing to fall as we enter into our Tuesday morning. A mainly clear sky with the exception of some smoke that would be hard to see at night. Tomorrow and mid-week we will be mostly dry with a rain chance by Thursday to Friday with any leftovers from Sally if she travels far enough North and a pairing weak cold front.

Tuesday: Dry with less cloud cover and more sunshine. Comfortable temperatures. Light and variable winds. High: 78

Wednesday: Clouds slowly increasing but remaining fairly dry. Humidity begins to tick up a bit returning a slight muggy feel to the air. High: 82

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to overcast with a few showers possible, but mainly across the extreme South and far East. High: 80

Friday: Early morning cold front sweeps through with breezy winds and a stray shower. High: 72