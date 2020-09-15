Advertisement

Monday Night Forecast | September 14th, 2020

Chilly tonight under a clear sky
Chilly tonight under a clear sky(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It is a chilly night with temperatures sitting anywhere from 10 to almost 20° cooler than last night (Sunday) with temperatures continuing to fall as we enter into our Tuesday morning. A mainly clear sky with the exception of some smoke that would be hard to see at night. Tomorrow and mid-week we will be mostly dry with a rain chance by Thursday to Friday with any leftovers from Sally if she travels far enough North and a pairing weak cold front.

Tuesday: Dry with less cloud cover and more sunshine. Comfortable temperatures. Light and variable winds. High: 78

Wednesday: Clouds slowly increasing but remaining fairly dry. Humidity begins to tick up a bit returning a slight muggy feel to the air. High: 82

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to overcast with a few showers possible, but mainly across the extreme South and far East. High: 80

Friday: Early morning cold front sweeps through with breezy winds and a stray shower. High: 72

Latest News

Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast | September 14th, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Following a rainy finish to our weekend, today we wait for clouds to gradually mix out with a clear and cool night ahead.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast September 14th

Updated: 4 hours ago

Forecast

Monday Morning’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
We will start off your week with cloudy skies and cool temperatures.

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Mostly cloudy tonight with rain chances increasing for Sunday afternoon as the front passes

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen First WX Football 6 PM 9 11 2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT

Forecast

Friday Night Forecast | September 11th 2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Humid tonight with a few showers confined to the Eastern regions. The weekend starts off dry with rain moving in late Saturday night and rainstorms possible throughout Sunday afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Friday Morning Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Partly cloudy skies with early morning fog as we will see more sunshine this afternoon with rain chances remaining to our southeast.

Forecast

Thursday Overnight Forecast | September 10th 2020

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our mostly dry weather continues with the exception of a few Eastern counties experiencing light scattered showers now and into this evening.

Forecast

11pm 7 day 9 10 2020

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | September 10th 2020

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our mostly dry weather continues with the exception of a few Eastern counties experiencing light scattered showers now and into this evening.