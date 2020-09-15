Advertisement

New ‘gold’ color to be added to the W.Va county alert map

Gold color added to county alert map
Gold color added to county alert map(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new ‘gold’ color will be added to the W.Va county alert map.

The new gold color will be added for W.Va counties in between orange and yellow. A difference is that counties in the ‘gold’ stage will be allowed to play sports, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Justice said yesterday that the range of cases in the orange color was too wide. Dr. Clay Marsh says that the gold stage is geared toward counties with smaller populations.

The new map will also take positive testing rates into account. Officials hope this will give incentive to the community to get tested.

This decision comes from an emergency meeting called by Gov. Justice last night.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Capito exposed to someone with COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

COVID-19 case at West Preston School in Preston County, W.Va.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A West Preston School employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14.

News

Police: “drug deal gone bad” leads to attempted murder charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Melvin Borden of Fairmont allegedly attempted to murder a male victim over what he claimed to be a, “drug deal gone bad.”

News

Health officials report 156 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 156 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Morgantown receives PPE donation from Xuzho, China

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Morgantown, W.Va received a donation of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) from its Sister City, Xuzhou, China yesterday.

News

Suspect in council member’s shooting has ties to Clarksburg

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Antonio Dejesus, 32, is from Wilmington Delaware and authorities say he’s had run ins with police before.

News

Bible Center School starts in-person school despite Kanawha County public schools’ decision

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The school began on Monday, September 14.

News

Governor Jim Justice to hold a meeting tonight to discuss changes to the COVID-19 plan

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice announced that he will hold a meeting today at 5 p.m. to discuss changes to the COVID-19 measures.

News

Court denies Kanye West’s motion to be on W.Va ballot

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Kanye West’s motion to be on the W.Va. ballot running for President in the 2020 General Election has been denied.

News

West Virginia Wesleyan College ranked one of its top regional universities in the south

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a U.S. News & World Report ’2021 Best Colleges' today ranking, WVWC is one of its top regional universities in the south.