New ‘gold’ color to be added to the W.Va county alert map

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new ‘gold’ color will be added to the W.Va county alert map.

The new gold color will be added for W.Va counties in between orange and yellow. A difference is that counties in the ‘gold’ stage will be allowed to play sports, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Justice said yesterday that the range of cases in the orange color was too wide. Dr. Clay Marsh says that the gold stage is geared toward counties with smaller populations.

The new map will also take positive testing rates into account. Officials hope this will give incentive to the community to get tested.

This decision comes from an emergency meeting called by Gov. Justice last night.

