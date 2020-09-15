Advertisement

Police: “drug deal gone bad” leads to attempted murder charge

Borden Mug
Borden Mug(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Melvin Borden of Fairmont allegedly attempted to murder a male victim over what he claimed to be a, “drug deal gone bad.”

On Sept. 13, Borden was selling the victim heroin when a struggle took place. Borden then fired multiple gun shots at the victim hitting him once, admitted Borden in an interview with police.

Officers found Borden at a nearby gas station parking lot. He was carrying a 9mm caliber pistol in the waistband of his pants, according to officials.

Borden has a criminal history of multiple domestic battery and domestic assault convictions, according to a police report.

