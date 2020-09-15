Advertisement

Report: Battle 4 Atlantis to be played in South Dakota

WVU expected to participate in eight team tournament
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - College basketball’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which is expected to include WVU, has been moved from the Bahamas to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the 2020 season.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein shared that news today on Twitter.

The eight team tournament was slated to take place in the Bahamas on Thanksgiving week. The teams expected to be joining WVU are Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, Creighton, and Wichita State.

Fairmont State played in the 2017 NCAA DII championship game in the Sanford Pentagon.

