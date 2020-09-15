Sandra Lou Martin Sandra Lou Martin, 74 of Webster Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020 at CAMC - Teays Valley Hospital. She was born March 31, 1946 in New Jersey and formerly worked as a CNA in the Nursing Home. Sandy attended Beaver Run Community Church until her health declined. She loved cats and crocheting, enjoyed her coffee in the morning while having some quiet time to herself, and loved to cook when she was able. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Steele Pedrick; sister Diane Lloyd; and brother Sonny. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Howard Martin; son Martin (Stephanie) Lawrence; daughters Tammy (John Blake) Martin and Ashley (Robert Mullins) Lynch; grandchildren Susan Clevenger Hall, Wesley Clayton, and Sarah Lynch; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Rick (Suzanne) Pedrick; best friends Lou Cogar, Jim Callahan, and Dave Hickman; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Sandy’s life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Martin officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Martin family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.

