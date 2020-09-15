Advertisement

Senator Capito exposed to coronavirus

Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has been exposed to an individual who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Senator Capito was tested for coronavirus; the test result have not come back yet, according to a press release from Sept. 15.

“...I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution. I will make the test result public when it is available,” said Senator Capito

