Senator Capito exposed to coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has been exposed to an individual who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Senator Capito was tested for coronavirus; the test result have not come back yet, according to a press release from Sept. 15.

“...I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution. I will make the test result public when it is available,” said Senator Capito

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.