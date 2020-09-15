Street Closure: Preston Street in Buckhannon, W.Va. will be temporarily closed
Published: Sep. 15, 2020
BUCKHANNON, WV- One block of Preston Street, between Camden Avenue and Pocahontas Street will be temporarily closed.
The Buckhannon Sewer Department will be conducting the repairs. The repair is expected to be complete and the street reopened by Sept. 17, but that timeline could be extended if necessary, according to the City of Buckhannon.
