Tuesday Evening Forecast | September 15th 2020

Countdown to Fall 7 Days
Countdown to Fall 7 Days(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following a crisp morning start, temperatures this afternoon have followed the pattern of staying on the cool side even with bright sunshine peeking out. Similar to Monday, wildfire smoke from the West traveling over has been filtering out some of that sunshine creating a gray, overcast picture to our otherwise dry day. Dry weather will continue for tomorrow but those clouds will begin to increase as our next system approaches. A cold front approaching the region mid-week will keep the expected remnants of Sally to our South and East for the end of our week.

Wednesday: Sun at times, which may be blocked from gray wildfire smoke traveling in from the West. Clouds building throughout the late afternoon into the evening hours. High: 80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy/overcast with a few showers mainly South and East. Winds picking up in strength as a cold front begins to approach the area from the Northwest. This may also allow a shower to squeeze in late Thursday night. High: 78

Friday: Breezy morning with clouds mixing out for sunshine. Any leftovers from Sally should be far to the Southeast. High: 72

