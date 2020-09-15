Advertisement

Tuesday's Weather Forecast

Fall is here!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What a cold start to your Tuesday. Temperatures this morning were in the mid-40s. A high-pressure system to our north will help us receive cooler weather for the afternoon hours. As the high for today will barely reach the mid-70s. But sunshine will be in abundance. An absolutely gorgeous day is forecasted for today. But going into the middle of your week clouds will start to increase and so will light rain chances.

Wednesday: The clouds will start to roll into the area as temperatures will be warmer than normal since gulf moisture is starting to move into the region. High: 82

Thursday: Cloudy skies with windy conditions but a very slight rain chance as we watch what the leftover of Sally brings to the table. High: 78

Friday: Cool weather is here. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s as our rain chances have moved further eastward. High: 70

The Weekend: Brrrr! A cold start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s for your high and lows in the 40s. Remaining dry with lots of sunshine.

