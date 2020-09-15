WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Westover Police Chief Richard Panico announced his resignation at a council meeting on Sept. 14.

“It kind of came as a shock to everyone,” Westover City Councilor Ralph Mullins said. “He started off his comments about our drug problem here in Westover and how in the last seven weeks we’ve had 11 overdose calls and five of those people have died.”

Back in July, A lawsuit was filed against Panico and two officers. It claims a Black man, Andre Howton, was unlawfully pulled out of his home and assaulted by officers on New Years Day in 2019. Panico did not state any of the recent controversies as being the reason for his resignation.

