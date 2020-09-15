Advertisement

Westover Police Chief Richard Panico announced his resignation

Westover Police Chief Richard Panico
Westover Police Chief Richard Panico(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Westover Police Chief Richard Panico announced his resignation at a council meeting on Sept. 14.

“It kind of came as a shock to everyone,” Westover City Councilor Ralph Mullins said. “He started off his comments about our drug problem here in Westover and how in the last seven weeks we’ve had 11 overdose calls and five of those people have died.”

Back in July, A lawsuit was filed against Panico and two officers. It claims a Black man, Andre Howton, was unlawfully pulled out of his home and assaulted by officers on New Years Day in 2019. Panico did not state any of the recent controversies as being the reason for his resignation.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Street Closure: Preston Street in Buckhannon, W.Va. will be temporarily closed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Preston Street in Buckhannon, W.Va. will be temporarily closed

News

Trump Administration and USDA Invests $22.1M in Business and Industry Loan Guarantees in Rural W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The USDA is investing more than $22.1 million in loan guarantees to help improve the economic health in seven rural W.Va. counties by increasing access to business capital.

News

Senator Capito exposed to coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has been exposed to an individual who had tested positive for coronavirus.

News

New ‘gold’ color to be added to the W.Va county alert map

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A new ‘gold’ color will be added to the W.Va county alert map.

Latest News

News

Sen. Capito exposed to someone with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

COVID-19 case at West Preston School in Preston County, W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A West Preston School employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14.

News

Police: “drug deal gone bad” leads to attempted murder charge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Melvin Borden of Fairmont allegedly attempted to murder a male victim over what he claimed to be a, “drug deal gone bad.”

News

Health officials report 156 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 156 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

News

Morgantown receives PPE donation from Xuzho, China

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Morgantown, W.Va received a donation of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) from its Sister City, Xuzhou, China yesterday.

News

Suspect in council member’s shooting has ties to Clarksburg

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Antonio Dejesus, 32, is from Wilmington Delaware and authorities say he’s had run ins with police before.