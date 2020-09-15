Advertisement

Zella Elizabeth Haddix

Zella Elizabeth Haddix, 81, of Ridgeley, WV passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at UPMC-WMHS. She was born on July 14, 1939, in Charleston, a daughter of the late Chester and Leona (Straderman) Falls. After graduating East Fairmont High School, Zella went on to become a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and former employee of Hills and Ames Department stores. She enjoyed reading, quilting, and was a wonderful cook and baker. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Willard Paul Haddix. She is also survived by sons: Paul Haddix and wife Jennifer, of Springfield, WV, Robert Haddix, of Keyser, WV, Roger “Pete” Haddix, and Mary McGarity of Bethel Park, Pa; daughter, Linda Shahan and husband Dennis, of Ripley, WV; brother, Willard Falls and wife Margarethe, of Fairmont; sisters: Jean Summers, of Fairmont, Mary Riffle and husband Ronald, of Barrackville, and Greta Shipley and husband Doug, of Fairmont; grandchildren: Brandy Ullman, Brenna Skariot, Stacy McAtee, John McGarity, Benjamin Wolfe, William Haddix, Jessie Wolfe, Jared Haddix, Katie McGarity, Brian Haddix, Carmon Todd and Rebecca Collins; as well as twenty-one great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one infant son and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 1 p.m. – 8p.m., and on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV)

