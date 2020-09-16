Advertisement

17 people charged with heroin and crack cocaine distribution

Photo courtesy: MGN/DEA. Picture of heroin and syringe.
Photo courtesy: MGN/DEA. Picture of heroin and syringe.(KKTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WDTV)– 17 people were charged with drug distribution in early September, announced U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

16 of the defendants were arrested on Sept. 15.

The U.S. Marshals are still looking for Candice Marie Adams, 40, of Morgantown, W.Va. Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 304-623-0486.

10 out of the 17 people charged are from West Virginia.

The individuals charged and arrested for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine are:

  • Kyle Alexander Martin, age 33, of Morgantown, W.Va.
  • Kenneth Burns, age 34, of Morgantown, W.Va.
  • Jeremy Hamlin, age 41, of Morgantown, W.Va.
  • Candis Sanders, age 38, of Morgantown, W.Va.
  • Daniel McClung, age 40, of Morgantown, W.Va.
  • Daniel Meadows, age 49, of Morgantown, W.Va.
  • Andrew Benson, age 34, of Morgantown, W.Va.
  • Larry Bruce Heaster, age 55, of Morgantown, W.Va.
  • Alyssa Demus, age 30, of Fairmont, W.Va.
  • Lance Smith, age 46, of Confluence, Pa.
  • Donald Noel Smith, age 41, of Oakland, Md.
  • Alonzo Eugene Travis, age 27, of Detroit, Mich.
  • Tyron Terreono Adams, age 26, of Detroit, Mich.
  • Darius Dashawn Wade, age 26, of Grosse Pointe, Mich.
  • Willie Clark, age 27, of Warren, Mich.
  • Schuyler Davis, age 30, of Detroit, Mich.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

W.Va. reports second inmate death related to COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Mount Olive Correctional Complex inmate died back in July from an underlying health condition. Autopsy results are now showing that the death involved COVID-19 complications.

WDTV

WVU SGA requests name change for Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
WVU Student Government Association requested the university to remove Robert C. Byrd’s name from the health sciences center and cancer research laboratory and rename it.

News

Gilboa man charged with 47 counts of sexual abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Steven Estep, 50, was arrested and charged with 47 counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

News

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 within Randolph County School System

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two employees within the Randolph County School System have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Ky. father finds out he has stage 4 cancer after getting tested for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The football season for Pulaski County High School is underway.Many parents will be able to root their kids on from the stands, but for one family, that has a special meaning this year.

News

Health officials report 10 additional COVID-19 deaths in W.Va. and 220 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday.

News

UPDATE: Victim killed in auto-pedestrian accident on I-79

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident in Fairmont.

News

Officials: Harrison Co. elementary school closes Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A local schools will close Wednesday, officials say.

News

School Map Update

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Federal lawsuit filed against W.Va. Governor’s office and some county officials for restaurant mask mandate

Updated: 21 hours ago
According to attorney John Bryan, the lawsuit alleges that Bridge Cafe & Bistro was deprived of business from government officials allegedly overstepping their constitutional boundaries regarding the restaurant’s policy of wearing masks.