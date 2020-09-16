17 people charged with heroin and crack cocaine distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WDTV)– 17 people were charged with drug distribution in early September, announced U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

16 of the defendants were arrested on Sept. 15.

The U.S. Marshals are still looking for Candice Marie Adams, 40, of Morgantown, W.Va. Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 304-623-0486.

10 out of the 17 people charged are from West Virginia.

The individuals charged and arrested for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine are:

Kyle Alexander Martin, age 33, of Morgantown, W.Va

Kenneth Burns, age 34, of Morgantown, W.Va

Jeremy Hamlin, age 41, of Morgantown, W.Va

Candis Sanders, age 38, of Morgantown, W.Va

Daniel McClung, age 40, of Morgantown, W.Va

Daniel Meadows, age 49, of Morgantown, W.Va

Andrew Benson, age 34, of Morgantown, W.Va

Larry Bruce Heaster, age 55, of Morgantown, W.Va

Alyssa Demus, age 30, of Fairmont, W.Va

Lance Smith, age 46, of Confluence, Pa.

Donald Noel Smith, age 41, of Oakland, Md.

Alonzo Eugene Travis, age 27, of Detroit, Mich.

Tyron Terreono Adams, age 26, of Detroit, Mich.

Darius Dashawn Wade, age 26, of Grosse Pointe, Mich.

Willie Clark, age 27, of Warren, Mich.

Schuyler Davis, age 30, of Detroit, Mich.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

