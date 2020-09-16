Fairmont Senior sweeps East-West doubleheader on the pitch

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Both the Polar Bear boys and girls soccer team will have bragging rights in Fairmont on Tuesday night as they each beat East Fairmont on the pitch.

The boys team (5-1) put together a 6-2 victory as Bubby Towns & Nate Flower each scored two goals.

On the ladies side, Tricia LeMasters scored Fairmont’s only goal as the Bears held on 1-0 victory. The Lady Bears improved to 3-1 on the season.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.