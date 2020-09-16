Advertisement

Fairmont Senior sweeps East-West doubleheader on the pitch

Boys won 6-2, Girls won 1-0
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Both the Polar Bear boys and girls soccer team will have bragging rights in Fairmont on Tuesday night as they each beat East Fairmont on the pitch.

The boys team (5-1) put together a 6-2 victory as Bubby Towns & Nate Flower each scored two goals.

On the ladies side, Tricia LeMasters scored Fairmont’s only goal as the Bears held on 1-0 victory. The Lady Bears improved to 3-1 on the season.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No spectators for first two WVU women’s soccer home games

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Mountaineers host Kansas State on Friday

Sports

WVU looks to make improvements during bye week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Will play Oklahoma State on September 26 in Stillwater

Sports

DHHR Unveils New Gold Color on Map, Grandparents Permitted to Attend Athletic Events

Updated: 6 hours ago
New guidelines are effective this week

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

Brown announces two active COVID-19 cases within football team

Updated: 11 hours ago
Two freshmen walk-ons

Sports

Report: Battle 4 Atlantis to be played in South Dakota

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
WVU expected to participate in eight team tournament

Sports

WVU at No. 11 Oklahoma State to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 26

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
Game will be aired on ESPN or ABC

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 2

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
The best of the best from the second week of the high school football season

Sports

Fairmont Senior’s Michael tabbed Premier Bank Player of Week 2

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
Compiled 450+ yards of offense in Week 2