Gilboa man charged with 47 counts of sexual abuse

GILBOA, W.Va (WDTV) - Steven Estep, 50, was arrested and charged with 47 counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Officials say Estep did engage in sexual contact and sexual intercourse with a juvenile. The abuse allegedly occurred between Feb. and July, 2020, according to officials.

Estep of Gilboa, W.Va. is currently being held at Central Regional Jail with a bond of $100,000.

The incident is still under investigation by Sgt. B.J. Holdren of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

