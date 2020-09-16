Health officials report 10 additional COVID-19 deaths in W.Va. and 220 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 290.

The patients were a 80-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Mason County, an 89-year old female from Mingo County, an 88-year old female from Mason County, and an 84-year old female from Logan County.

“Today’s reporting of ten West Virginians is a painful reminder of the continuing threat of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathy to the families impacted by these deaths.”

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 220 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 13,196.

DHHR officials said 3,236 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 156 patients are currently hospitalized. 61 patients are in ICU, and 30 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (39), Berkeley (911), Boone (185), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (677), Calhoun (22), Clay (32), Doddridge (17), Fayette (492), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (116), Hampshire (97), Hancock (139), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (235), Jefferson (410), Kanawha (2,083), Lewis (38), Lincoln (145), Logan (555), Marion (246), Marshall (145), Mason (129), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (154), Mingo (324), Monongalia (1,768), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (75), Ohio (340), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (441), Raleigh (449), Randolph (231), Ritchie (10), Roane (42), Summers (31), Taylor (115), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (325), Webster (7), Wetzel (47), Wirt (9), Wood (342), Wyoming (83).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.