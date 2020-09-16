Lydia Trinidad Ramos Stout, 75, of Mt. Clare passed away on Monday, September 14, at her residence. She was born in Galveston, TX on September 14, 1945, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Trinidad Castro Ramos. She was married to James A. Stout, who preceded her in death on December 31, 2016. Surviving are three sons, Joseph Rudolph Stout and his wife Kimberly of Poway, CA, James Okey Stout of Chesapeake, VA and Frankie D. Stout and his wife Sherri of Mt. Clare; one daughter, Tina Marie Bennett and her husband Jeffrey of Bryan TX; 11 grandchildren ; 6 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Alfredo Ramos of Texas City, TX and Rudolph Ramos, Jr. of MS. Mrs. Stout was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend. She was very spiritual, a devout Christian and Catholic by faith. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Stout will be cremated. Family and friends will gather at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, where a memorial service will be held at 5:00. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.