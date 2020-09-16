Advertisement

Mic’d up with Michael

Premier Bank Player of the Week
Gage Michael
Gage Michael(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael has it all. The senior has already accepted a Division I scholarship to Kent State University, received first team all-state recognition and won a AA state championship.

Michael has also grown as a vocal leader for the Polar Bears. Darren Zaslau mic’d him up at East-West Stadium this week to see our Premier Bank Player of the Week in action on the practice field.

