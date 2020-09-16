Advertisement

No spectators for first two WVU women’s soccer home games

Mountaineers host Kansas State on Friday
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Athletics department announced on Tuesday that no spectators will be permitted for the West Virginia’s women’s soccer’s first two home games.

The Mountaineers (1-0) host Kansas State on Friday and then return to Morgantown to face Texas on October 2.

Only family members of players and coaches and essential game personnel will be permitted to attend.

Spectator guidelines for the final two home games on October 16 vs. Baylor and October 30 against Kansas will be released at a later time.

