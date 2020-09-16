Pet Helpers: Ryley, 5-year-old jack rusell mix

It’s time for pet helpers!

This week say hello to Ryley. She’s a 5-year-old jack rusell mix who weighs just 14 lbs.

Ryley gets along great with the other dogs in her foster home. She loves to play and doesn’t mind children, but she’s not so sure about cats.

Ryley is up-to-date on vaccinations and flea and worm medicines. She is spayed, micro chipped, leash and harness trained, and crate trained (if you keep her on a regular schedule, she’s house trained too!).

Ryley’s adoption fee is $150 and she is being fostered in the Clarksburg area.

This adorable pup is all ready for you to take her home.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.