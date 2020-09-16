Sheriff’s department investigates auto-pedestrian accident

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident in Fairmont.

Marion County 911 officials say the accident was at mile marker 135 on I-79 Southbound. Injuries are being reported.

Officials say lanes are open.

