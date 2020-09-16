Two employees test positive for COVID-19 within Randolph County School System

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two employees within the Randolph County School System have tested positive for COVID-19.

Several students are under quarantine as a result, according to Randolph County Infectious Disease Specialist Bonnie Woodrum

“It’s just to make sure we control the situation the best we can to help stop the spread because we don’t want it to go to the schools,” says Woodrum.

Woodrum told our reporter that the exposed students are being monitored and will be participating in distance learning for the next 14 days.

“Randolph County is green with only a few cases and we want to keep it that way,” adds Woodrum.

