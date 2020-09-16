Advertisement

Wednesday Night Forecast | September 16th 2020

Sally tries to move in from the Central Gulf
Sally tries to move in from the Central Gulf(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another week where we have been lucking out with dry weather in control. The leftovers of Sally and an approaching cold front from the Northwest will be our next best chance to get some rainy weather. Friday we will have some breezy winds to begin the morning with clouds gradually mixing out and any rain left to the East fading away with sunshine building into the weekend.

Thursday: Cloudy and overcast with scattered afternoon showers mainly to our South and East. High: 78

Friday: Breezy and cool morning start with clouds mixing out. High: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly, and dry. High: 66

Sunday: Dry weather continues with a few clouds along the higher ridges East of I-79 later in the day. High: 68

