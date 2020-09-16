Advertisement

W.Va. reports second inmate death related to COVID-19

COVID-19 deaths in jails.
COVID-19 deaths in jails.(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV)– A Mount Olive Correctional Complex inmate died back in July from an underlying health condition. Autopsy results are now showing that the death involved COVID-19 complications, according to a press release from the Office of the Secretary Department of Homeland Security.

The 73-year-old inmate who died originally tested negative for the virus, but after his death, lab result came back positive for COVID-19.

His death certificate from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, received Tuesday and based on autopsy results, lists COVID-19 as a complicating factor, according to the Office of the Secretary Department of Homeland Security.

A second Mount Olive inmate’s death is considered possibly related to COVID-19. He died on Sept. 13.

The 54-year-old inmate also had an underlying medical condition. Officials say, he was hospitalized shortly after his COVID-19 test came back positive in late August. The hospital’s assessment, received Tuesday, attributes the cause of death to be caused by COVID-19. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is waiting on further information.

DCR’s only other reported COVID-19 related inmate death occurred in August and was from the South Central Regional Jail. He had underlying medical conditions, and health officials attributed the cause to complications from COVID-19, according to officials.

DCR says they have been in communication with state and local health officials regarding these cases.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

17 people charged with heroin and crack cocaine distribution

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
17 people were charged with drug distribution in early September.

WDTV

WVU SGA requests name change for Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
WVU Student Government Association requested the university to remove Robert C. Byrd’s name from the health sciences center and cancer research laboratory and rename it.

News

Gilboa man charged with 47 counts of sexual abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Steven Estep, 50, was arrested and charged with 47 counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

News

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 within Randolph County School System

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two employees within the Randolph County School System have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Ky. father finds out he has stage 4 cancer after getting tested for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The football season for Pulaski County High School is underway.Many parents will be able to root their kids on from the stands, but for one family, that has a special meaning this year.

News

Health officials report 10 additional COVID-19 deaths in W.Va. and 220 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday.

News

UPDATE: Victim killed in auto-pedestrian accident on I-79

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident in Fairmont.

News

Officials: Harrison Co. elementary school closes Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A local schools will close Wednesday, officials say.

News

School Map Update

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Federal lawsuit filed against W.Va. Governor’s office and some county officials for restaurant mask mandate

Updated: 21 hours ago
According to attorney John Bryan, the lawsuit alleges that Bridge Cafe & Bistro was deprived of business from government officials allegedly overstepping their constitutional boundaries regarding the restaurant’s policy of wearing masks.