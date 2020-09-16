W.Va. reports second inmate death related to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV)– A Mount Olive Correctional Complex inmate died back in July from an underlying health condition. Autopsy results are now showing that the death involved COVID-19 complications, according to a press release from the Office of the Secretary Department of Homeland Security.

The 73-year-old inmate who died originally tested negative for the virus, but after his death, lab result came back positive for COVID-19.

His death certificate from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, received Tuesday and based on autopsy results, lists COVID-19 as a complicating factor, according to the Office of the Secretary Department of Homeland Security.

A second Mount Olive inmate’s death is considered possibly related to COVID-19. He died on Sept. 13.

The 54-year-old inmate also had an underlying medical condition. Officials say, he was hospitalized shortly after his COVID-19 test came back positive in late August. The hospital’s assessment, received Tuesday, attributes the cause of death to be caused by COVID-19. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is waiting on further information.

DCR’s only other reported COVID-19 related inmate death occurred in August and was from the South Central Regional Jail. He had underlying medical conditions, and health officials attributed the cause to complications from COVID-19, according to officials.

DCR says they have been in communication with state and local health officials regarding these cases.

