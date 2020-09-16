WVU looks to make improvements during bye week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a convincing 56-10 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, West Virginia has now shifted its focus to the Big 12 gauntlet that awaits. The Mountaineers will use their bye week to make improvements before they head to Stillwater on September 26 to take on the 11th ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys.

“I think we will continue to get better," Neal Brown said today. “That’s what I told our team yesterday afternoon... This has got to be a week that we get better.”

Although there were a lot of positives to take from the victory over Colonels, areas that Brown said that needs to be addressed are limiting explosive plays, improving perimeter blocking, converting in the red zone and eliminating special teams penalties. There were six against that went against the Mountaineers on Saturday.

While WVU is resting this week, the Cowboys will make their 2020 season debut against Tulsa on Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.