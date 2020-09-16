WVU Students to be counted as one positive COVID-19 case

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials today said to address the county’s higher rate of positive covid-19 cases, Is to isolate and quarantine those students who are positive until health officials know they can’t spread the virus any further. To count them all as a single positive.

“I think it’s important for all of you to know that the state and national health experts tell us that the safest way to deal with positive test results on campuses is to keep those students on the campus to address their needs,” said WV Higher Education Policy Commission Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker.

Students who live on campus at WVU and test positive are moved to a separate dorm.

“For right now, what we are recommending and what DHHR and Monongalia County Health department and WVUare implementing are several things the first is that those students who are on-campus students who isolate together in a facility with appropriate security and monitoring in place, those are really important, to be counted as a single positive,” said Tucker.

Officials are also encouraging students who test positive and live off campus, to move into the quarantine dorm.

“These cases that are congregated into this environment do not result in community spread and therefore we feel that these people should be considered as a single outbreak,” said Monongalia County Executive Health Director Lee Smith.

It’s the latest in a string of changes to the state’s color-coded map.

Yesterday, the state added a gold color to go between orange and yellow.

“I didn’t know how they were going to take the new gold color; I wasn’t sure if they thought ‘well are we changing the map again governor, are we making tweaks?’ and the superintendents reminding me of something. They said I hope that you are,” said State Superintendent Clay March.

The state is also factoring in testing positivity rates to determine a county’s color, urging residents to get tested.

