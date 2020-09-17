Advertisement

Alderson Broaddus University made aware of alleged sexual assaults, harassment incident

(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Two alleged sexual assaults and one alleged sexual harassment incident have been reported on Alderson Broaddus University’s campus.

This news comes as AB also investigates an alleged aggravated assault involving a Philippi police officer.

The university said those allegedly involved in the four separate incidents are cooperating with local law enforcement.

Alderson Broaddus University released the following statement, which read in part: 

“The University takes these matters very seriously and will, as always, provide all possible assistance and support to local law enforcement, as well as to assess the issues for further University action. AB expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies, and adhere to state and federal laws. AB’s top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and campus family.”

The investigation into the four separate incidents is ongoing.

