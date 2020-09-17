Carli Reed allegedly shot and killed her husband, trial continues

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the second day of Carli Reed’s trial. Reed is accused of allegedly shooting her then husband, Marcus Fagons, in August of 2019.

Reed used to work for the FBI and Fagons was a correstion officer. The trial is taking place at Barbour County Courthouse.

On the day Fagons was shot, Reed told the state police officer who questioned her that she was the one who shot her husband. She also told officers that she and Fagons got into an argument and that she was upset because she believed he was talking to other women, according to the original complaint.

The argument today in court mentioned that her motive for allegedly shooting her husband has to do with her medical records. Her records state that she has had suicidal thoughts and would potentially hurt herself or her husband. In court we discovered that Reed considered Fagons to be mentally abusive.

The goal of today’s trial was to set the scene for the jury to have a clear understanding of what happened.

Reed’s parents and law enforcement who responded to the scene back on Aug. 15, 2019 spoke about the incident.

Reed was very emotional throughout the trial as evidence was being shown.

The trial will continue tomorrow. WDTV will continue to post updates.

The trial is still ongoing.

