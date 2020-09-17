Advertisement

Carli Reed allegedly shot and killed her husband, trial continues

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the second day of Carli Reed’s trial. Reed is accused of allegedly shooting her then husband, Marcus Fagons, in August of 2019.

Reed used to work for the FBI and Fagons was a correstion officer. The trial is taking place at Barbour County Courthouse.

On the day Fagons was shot, Reed told the state police officer who questioned her that she was the one who shot her husband. She also told officers that she and Fagons got into an argument and that she was upset because she believed he was talking to other women, according to the original complaint.

The argument today in court mentioned that her motive for allegedly shooting her husband has to do with her medical records. Her records state that she has had suicidal thoughts and would potentially hurt herself or her husband. In court we discovered that Reed considered Fagons to be mentally abusive.

The goal of today’s trial was to set the scene for the jury to have a clear understanding of what happened.

Reed’s parents and law enforcement who responded to the scene back on Aug. 15, 2019 spoke about the incident.

Reed was very emotional throughout the trial as evidence was being shown.

The trial will continue tomorrow. WDTV will continue to post updates.

The trial is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia Wesleyan College has new solar canopy on campus

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
West Virginia Wesleyan College leaders cut the ribbon to their new solar canopy.

News

New Mon Health Medical Center to open in Fairmont, W.Va.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
There was a ceremony this morning celebrating a new Mon Health Medical Center that will be opening in Fairmont.

News

Man sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Richard Booth was sentenced to life in prison with mercy today after pleading guilty to first degree murder.

News

Alderson Broaddus University made aware of alleged sexual assaults, harassment incident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two alleged sexual assaults and one alleged sexual harassment incident have been reported on Alderson Broaddus University’s campus.

Latest News

News

Man allegedly steals two cars, fires off gun and leads police on chase

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Dustin Parker allegedly stole two vehicles, fired off a gun, and led police on a chase.

News

Health officials report 220 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 220 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

News

Officials: Grafton H.S. student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A high school student in Taylor County tests positive for COVID-19, officials say.

News

Pet Helpers: Ryley, 5-year-old jack rusell mix

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Pet helpers: Ryley is a 5-year-old jack rusell mix who weighs just 14 lbs.

News

WVU Students to be counted as one positive COVID-19 case

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Officials today said to address the county’s higher rate of positive covid-19 cases, Is to isolate and quarantine those students who are positive until health officials know they can’t spread the virus any further. To count them all as a single positive.

News

Westover Police Chief resigns; but councilman says drug issue should be the focus

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Just moments before Police Chief Panico announced his resignation, he mentioned his concern for what he considers a drug problem in the Westover area.